Turkey to Consider Buying Russian Warplanes If US Refuses to Supply F-35 - Report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump his possible visit to Turkey, as well as Turkey's intention to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense systems and US F-35 stealth fighters.
"We talked about our relations with the United States, we talked about the S-400s, we talked about F-35s and about what we could further achieve together. And we talked about a possible visit of Trump to Turkey", Erdogan said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.
Erdogan also stressed, cited by Reuters, that he believed the dispute over the S-400s would be overcome "without a problem" and added that his US.counterpart supported Turkey in the row.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
