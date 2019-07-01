Turkey to Consider Buying Russian Warplanes If US Refuses to Supply F-35 - Report

The United States threatened earlier to remove Turkey from the F-35 program after it refused to scrap a deal with Russia to buy its S-400 missile systems, which Washington says may compromise its aircraft.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump his possible visit to Turkey, as well as Turkey's intention to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense systems and US F-35 stealth fighters.

"We talked about our relations with the United States, we talked about the S-400s, we talked about F-35s and about what we could further achieve together. And we talked about a possible visit of Trump to Turkey", Erdogan said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

Erdogan also stressed, cited by Reuters, that he believed the dispute over the S-400s would be overcome "without a problem" and added that his US.counterpart supported Turkey in the row.

