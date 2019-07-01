Passenger Plane With 152 on Board is Making Emergency Landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

More than a hundred ambulances were dispatched to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday after a plane with 152 passengers on board announced an emergency landing. A level 3 Emergency Condition has been announced by the airport.
Tel Aviv: Emergency services are on high alert as a flight with 152 passengers onboard from Cologne, Germany is expected to land shortly in Ben Gurion Airport with severe landing gear damage. pic.twitter.com/t84BlYyeSZ— Israel News Feed (@IsraelHatzolah) 1 июля 2019 г.
The aircraft is now circling over the Mediterranean aiming to shed fuel and reduce its weight before landing.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
