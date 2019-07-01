Syrian Air Defence Respond to Rocket Attacks Near Damascus, Homs - State News Agency

Syrian state news agency said that Syrian air defences have shot down several missiles over Damascus amid multiple reports of loud explosions in the area.

Syrian air defence has responded to a missile attacks in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus as well as Homs and managed to down a number of rockets, Syrian State News Agency reported.

Also, a correspondent reported from the scene that a series of powerful blasts rocked the skies over Damascus.

Meanwhile, Lebanese TV-channel Al-Mayadeen reported that explosions also heard on the Syria-Lebanon border, corresponding in time with Israeli aviation's low-altitude flights in the south of Lebanon.