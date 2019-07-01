Syrian Air Defence Respond to Rocket Attacks Near Damascus, Homs - State News Agency

Syrian air defence has responded to a missile attacks in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus as well as Homs and managed to down a number of rockets, Syrian State News Agency reported.
Also, a correspondent reported from the scene that a series of powerful blasts rocked the skies over Damascus.
Meanwhile, Lebanese TV-channel Al-Mayadeen reported that explosions also heard on the Syria-Lebanon border, corresponding in time with Israeli aviation's low-altitude flights in the south of Lebanon.
