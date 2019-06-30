Several Protesters Wounded in Clashes With Police in Iraqi City of Basra - Reports

The Iraqi Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported that the local police dispersed protesters in the centre of the city using tear gas and detained several people.
Police officers stopped protesters from getting closer to a house of a governor, according to the broadcaster.
Previous protests in Basra broke out in early September when people took to the streets to express their discontent over shortages of drinking water and electricity. Military troops were called in after demonstrations turned violent, leading to multiple deaths and injuries among civilians.
