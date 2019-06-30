Several Protesters Wounded in Clashes With Police in Iraqi City of Basra - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several people were injured in clashes with the local police amid protests against lack of basic services that recently took place in the Iraqi southeastern city of Basra, local media reported on Saturday, citing a source in the country's security forces.

The Iraqi Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported that the local police dispersed protesters in the centre of the city using tear gas and detained several people.

Police officers stopped protesters from getting closer to a house of a governor, according to the broadcaster.

Previous protests in Basra broke out in early September when people took to the streets to express their discontent over shortages of drinking water and electricity. Military troops were called in after demonstrations turned violent, leading to multiple deaths and injuries among civilians.