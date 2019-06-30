Register
06:04 GMT +330 June 2019
    Iranian flag fluttering in front of Iran's Safir Omid rocket, which is capable of carrying a satellite into orbit, before it's launch in a space station at an undisclosed location in the Islamic republic

    Iran to Exceed Enriched Uranium Limit Under JCPOA Soon – Reports

    © AFP 2019 / STR/VAHIDREZA ALAI
    Middle East
    111

    Iran reportedly will soon exceed the enriched uranium limit under its nuclear deal after the remaining signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)  were unable to introduce a satisfying mechanism that would allow interactions with Tehran and bypass US sanctions.

    Iran's envoy to a meeting of the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord said on Friday that European countries had offered too little at last-ditch talks to persuade Tehran to back off from its plans to breach limits imposed by the deal, Fars News Agency, cited an "informed source" as saying.

    "As the commission meeting in Vienna could not satisfy Iran's just demands ... Iran is determined to cut it commitments to the deal and the 300 kg enriched uranium limit will be soon breached," the unnamed source said, according to Fars.

    Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry said Iran will make another decisive step in reducing its obligations under the JCPOA if the EU Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) does not meet Tehran's requirements. Tehran has reminded the remaining parties to the nuclear deal — France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union — about its decision to abandon some parts of the deal and the 60 days deadline it gave to Europe back in May to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.  Otherwise, Tehran has said, if this request is not met, it will continue abandoning its obligations by reportedly suspending the modernisation of the nuclear reactor in Arak and continuing to abandon restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.

    INSTEX was formally launched by France, Germany and the United Kingdom to facilitate trade with Iran in the face of US sanctions five months ago, but Iran has since criticised the tool as a weak measure with limited capacity. EU countries have said that the mechanism will initially deal with food and medicine, while Tehran has sought oil trade to be included.

    Tags:
    US sanctions, Sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran
