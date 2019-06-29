Trump Tells Saudi Crown Prince He's Doing 'Really Spectacular Job'

During the G20 summit, US President Donald Trump reportedly told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he has "done really a spectacular job."

In addition, Trump praised the Crown Prince for "opening up Saudi Arabia," including for women.

"It's like a revolution in a very positive way," Trump said, also calling the Crown Prince a "friend" of his who had worked to establish social and economic reforms in the country, according to reporters at the summit. In addition, Trump said that he appreciates Saudi Arabia's purchase of US military equipment.

​​"It's an honour to be with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, a friend of mine - a man who has really done things in the last five years in terms of opening up Saudi Arabia," Trump said before the meeting with the crown prince in Osaka, Japan.

Trump also reportedly ignored "shouted questions" from the press pool about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist who has previously criticized the kingdom’s leadership.

​Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul in October 2018. Riyadh initially denied any involvement in the murder, but later admitted that Khashoggi had indeed been killed inside the embassy, charging 11 people for the crime.

​This month, The UN Human Rights Council found that the journalist's death had been a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible. The report demanded that those responsible be identified and held to account for their role in the execution of Khashoggi. Riyadh responded by saying that the report had "obvious contradictions and baseless allegations," Sputnik reported. The CIA also determined that the prince ordered Khashoggi's killing. However, Saudi officials have declined that assessment.