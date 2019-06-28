Turkey Launches Strike on Positions in Syria - Reports

Anadolu news agency reported Friday citing the Turkish Defence Ministry that the country's military shelled the area from where Turkey's observation postы in Idlib had been attacked.
On Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said one soldier had been killed in the shelling of one of its observation posts in Idlib. The ministry claimed that the shelling had been carried out from the areas controlled by the Syrian government forces and was deliberate.
