US Approach to Palestine-Israel Peace Unveiled at Manama Workshop 'Counterproductive' - Moscow

Bahrain hosted a two-day forum on 25-26 June, which sought to encourage rich Arab countries to invest in Palestinian projects as part of US President Donald Trump’s "deal of the century".

Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday lambasted the US approach to the Palestine-Israel settlement presented at a workshop in Manama, Bahrain.

According to the ministry, the US stance on the issue appears 'counterproductive'.

The ministry lamented the fact that the issues of relaunching direct Palestine-Israeli negotiations as well as the creation of an independent Palestinian state within its 1967 borders were excluded from the talks in Manama.

On Wednesday, the two-day meeting concluded in Bahrain's capital Manama. The forum focused on the economic aspects of the initiative developed by the United States to resolve the Middle East conflict, which the media dubbed the “deal of the century”.

Representatives of the Palestinian Authority boycotted the forum, viewing it as an attempt to bribe them.

The Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.