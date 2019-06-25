Jared Kushner Delivers ‘Peace to Prosperity’ Speech at Economic Workshop in Bahrain (Video)

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is heading a US delegation which includes presidential adviser Jared Kushner, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett at the Washington-brokered economic forum on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

Senior advisor to the president of the United States Jared Kushner delivered the opening speech of the ‘Peace for Prosperity’ economic workshop on 25 June in Manama, Bahrain.

The economic part of the "Peace to Prosperity" plan offers solutions to how to double Palestinian gross domestic product over a 10-year period, create over a million of jobs, and reduce the poverty rate by 50 percent. It also features $50 billion in investment over the coming decade.

