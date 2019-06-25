Iran Claims US, Regional Allies Responsible for Main Human Rights Violations - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies are the worst offenders of human rights in the Middle East, as demonstrated by their actions in Palestine and Yemen, Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said on Monday, as reported by local media.

The most severe human rights violations today are perpetrated against the Palestinians and the Yemenis, Raeisi said, as cited by the Mehr News agency.

"Today, the right of Palestinians is being continuously violated and data shows that some seven million Palestinians have been displaced ... Iran believes that all people who belong to Palestine should take part in a free referendum to determine their government," Raeisi said, as quoted by the news outlet.

According to Raeisi, the rights of civilians in Yemen are being violated by the Saudi-led coalition with the complicity of the United States.

In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states joined the armed civil war in Yemen on the side of government forces against the Houthi movement. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict, ongoing since 2011, the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people – over 80 percent of the country’s population – currently in need of aid.

Another severe humanitarian crisis has been unfolding in Palestine. For decades, Palestinians sought recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.