US Develops Secret Ideas for Settling Middle East Crisis, Contradicting Int’l Agreements - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed the US for planning to use unilaterally-developed ideas to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ignoring the existing international agreements.
"We […] expressed concern about the US attempts to promote secretly-developed ideas that imply a rejection of the principles of a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem, and a departure from the international legal framework in settlement, including UN resolutions, the Madrid Principles and the Arab Peace Initiative", Lavrov said.
