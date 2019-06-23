Saudi Media Say at Least 8 Injured in Attack on Abha Airport - Report

Earlier, Yemen's Houthi movement said they had targeted Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia with drone attacks, Reuters reported, citing Al-Masirah TV.

At least 8 people were injured in the drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, Reuters reported Sunday, citing the Al-Arabiya TV broadcaster.

Saudi Arabian city of Abha has become a target for a drone attack for the second time this month, Al Masirah TV reported earlier, citing a military source.

In the past two weeks, the Houthi group have reportedly attacked Abha and Jizan several times.

Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV reported on Saturday, citing a military source, that insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement have downed a Saudi-led coalition's surveillance aircraft in the skies over Yemen not far from the border with Saudi Arabia.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government’s side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people – over 80 percent of the country’s population – currently in need of aid.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met for a negotiation, which was organized by the United Nations in Stockholm. They managed to reach a number of important agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.