Yemen's Houthis Claim They Carried Out Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha, Jizan Airports

Saudi Arabian city of Abha has become a target for a drone attack for the second time this month, Al Masirah TV reported citing a military source.

Yemen's Houthis have claimed that they had carried out a drone attack on Abha and Jizan airports, according to the Al Masirah TV broadcaster.

There is no confirmation about the attack from the Kingdom yet, local media reported.

The Houthis reportedly shot down on 22 June a Saudi-led coalition's reconnaissance aircraft in the skies over Yemen not far from the border with Saudi Arabia.

Two days earlier, Al Arabiya reported that the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government said it had struck targets, including booby-trapped boats, belonging to the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement in the vicinity of Al Hudaydah port in the wake of the attack by the rebels at a utility plant in Saudi Arabia.

The coalition, supporting the Yemeni government, and the Houthis have been exchanging attacks amid violent conflict in Yemen.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW