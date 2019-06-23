Iranian MPs Chant 'Death to America' Amid Escalation After US Drone Downing

Iranian MPs have slammed the US amid a new crisis between the two countries. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump called Iran "terrorist nation number one", while the Pentagon sent reinforcements to the Middle East to oppose Tehran.

"America is the real terrorist in the world by spreading chaos in countries, giving advanced weapons to terrorist groups, causing insecurity, and still it says 'Come, let's negotiate'", deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament Masoud Pezeshkian, said during a session broadcast on state radio.

In response to this, multiple members of the parliament chanted "death to America".

The legislators' reaction in Tehran comes amid a new escalation between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) downed a US RQ-4 spy drone, stating that the aircraft had crossed the Iranian border. At the same time, the US military said the UAV had been operating in international airspace.

Commenting on the incident, US President Donald Trump claimed he had "stopped" a retaliatory military strike against three Iranian targets just 10 minutes before it was set to be carried out, after finding out that about 150 people would die in the attack.

He also told reporters that the downing of the drone was likely unintentional, stressing, however, that new sanctions against Tehran would take effect on Monday, 24 June.