Syrian Refugees in Idlib Receive Over 2 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid From Russian Military

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Refugees from Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone received more than 2 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the Russian Defence Ministry's Syrian Reconciliation Centre, Maxim Dzhembalayev, the representative of the centre, told reporters.

"A decision to provide humanitarian assistance was made. More than 2 tonnes of food were delivered", Dzhembalayev said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that the refugee issue in northwestern Syria can be resolved after a Russian-Turkish memorandum on creating a demilitarized zone in the Syrian province of Idlib is fully implemented.

During the September 2018 talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces.

The northwestern Idlib province is home to scores of various groups, including the Turkey-backed National Front for Liberation and the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group. Around 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, are reportedly operating in the region.

The UN regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, Panos Moumtzis, has warned that up to 2 million refugees could flee to Turkey if fighting in northwestern Syria continues.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.

Moscow is assisting Damascus in the process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

*Nusra front is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.