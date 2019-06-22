Iran Summons UAE Representative Over Alleged Launch of US Spy Drone From its Territory - Reports

Tehran has summoned the UAE diplomatic representative to file a complaint against the launch of the American drone, which was downed on 20 June, from the UAE territory, Fars News reported. Iran insists that the downed drone, which allegedly took off from the al-Dhafra Air Base, violated its borders, but Washington denies it, claiming that it was flying in neutral airspace.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has stated that the country objects the provision of facilities for foreign military forces which are used to violate the borders of the Islamic Republic.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)