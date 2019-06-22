Iran Summons UAE Representative Over Alleged Launch of US Spy Drone From its Territory - Reports

Iran downed a US drone on 20 June, insisting that it violated the country's airspace in the southern Hormozgan Province, despite US claims that it was flying above neutral waters of the Strait of Hormuz. The downing almost led to an American strike against Iran, which was abruptly stopped by the US Presidents minutes prior to start.

Tehran has summoned the UAE diplomatic representative to file a complaint against the launch of the American drone, which was downed on 20 June, from the UAE territory, Fars News reported. Iran insists that the downed drone, which allegedly took off from the al-Dhafra Air Base, violated its borders, but Washington denies it, claiming that it was flying in neutral airspace.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has stated that the country objects the provision of facilities for foreign military forces which are used to violate the borders of the Islamic Republic.

