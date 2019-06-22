Register
20:37 GMT +322 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

    Iran to Defend Its Borders Regardless of US Decisions – Foreign Ministry

    © REUTERS / Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1130

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump called off a strike against targets in Iran minutes prior to launch, as he discovered some 150 Iranians would be killed. The strikes were set to be launched in retaliation to Iran's downing of a UAV, which, according to Tehran, breached its airspace, though Washington denies it did so.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has stated that the country's stance on the defence of its borders won't change "regardless of any decision" that Washington may take in regards to Iran, Tasnim News Agency reported.

    "We are ready to counter any threats against the (territorial) integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our decisions do not hinge on their decisions and we will counter any aggression whether it mingles with threats or not", he said.

    The statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump announcing that he cancelled the scheduled strikes against targets in Iran 10 minutes prior to launch, citing concerns that the attack could have killed around 150 people. The New York Times claims that Trumped listened to advice from his favourite Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson, who warned that the strike against Iran would be "crazy" and would trash his 2020 re-election bid.

    The attack on Iran was supposed to be the US' response to the downing of its drone on 20 June by Iranian air defences. Tehran insists that the UAV violated the country's airspace in the southern Hormozgan Province and was warned several times to change its course prior to being shot down. However, the US claims the drone was flying above neutral waters of the Strait of Hormuz at the time.

    The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / TASNIM NEWS AGENCY
    The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force also revealed later that the air defences detected an American Boeing P-8 Poseidon spy plane illegally operating inside Iranian airspace. Tehran decided to only shot down the unmanned drone to avoid casualties, noting that its destruction would be a sufficient "warning" to the US.

    President Donald Trump called Iran's actions a "very big mistake" and vowed to respond, noting that the American military is "ready to go" and that Iran is already suffering from US sanctions.

    Head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh looks at debris from what the division describes as the U.S. drone which was shot down on Thursday, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 21, 2019
    © AP Photo / Meghdad Madadi
    Head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh looks at debris from what the division describes as the U.S. drone which was shot down on Thursday, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 21, 2019

    Tensions between the two countries have been spiralling out of control for over a year since the US withdrew from Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran. At the same time, Washington recently ramped up its military presence in the Middle East, sending around 2,500 troops, a regiment of B-52 bombers, a Patriot Missile battalion and drones.

    Tehran has harshly condemned aggressive steps by the US against it, but stated that it doesn't seek a war with Washington.

    Related:

    Iran Summons Swiss Envoy to Voice Protest Over Airspace Violation by US Drone
    Iran Refrained From Attacking US Plane Accompanying Downed Drone, Islamic Republican Guard Claims
    Iran Sees US Drone Incident as Attempt to Force Tehran to Start Talks - Defense Minister
    Nuclear-Capable Bombers Spotted Flying in Persian Gulf Amid US-Iran Spat Over Lost Drone - Reports
    US Media Outlet Reveals Who Stopped Trump From Striking Iran After Spy Drone Downing
    Tags:
    defence, borders, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse