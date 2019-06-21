Register
20:22 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, March 25, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington

    Ex-CIA Chief: 'It Cannot Look Like US is in the Pocket of Israel' or Vice Versa

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    206

    The Trump administration is expected to unveil a much-anticipated Mideast peace agreement this year, which will likely rule out a two-state solution. The release of the agreement was delayed until September in the wake of political uncertainty in Israel.

    Leon Panetta, a former US defence secretary who was also in charge of the CIA between 2009 and 2011, has said that the backing of Israeli policies by the Trump administration has undermined the United States’ credibility as a peace-broker in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Panetta told Israeli Army Radio that the United States has failed to maintain a “balanced approach” in its relations with the Israelis and the Palestinians.

    “We’ve always tried to maintain a balanced relationship and because the United States appears to have given up that balanced approach it has created serious problems” in bringing Palestinians on board with the upcoming peace plan, Panetta told the station, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

    Panetta opined that Washington and Tel Aviv appear to “go overboard” in their relations. “It cannot look like the United States is in the pocket of Israel, or Israel for that matter is in the pocket of the United States,” he added.

    Deal of the Century

    Washington is working on a peace plan that Donald Trump billed as the “deal of the century”. It initially sought to unveil its proposals after the Israeli legislative elections in April, but Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following his re-election, and Israel’s parliament voted to dissolve itself and scheduled a new election for September.

    President Trump has largely outsourced the peace deal to his son-in-law and national security adviser, Jared Kushner. While the latter has revealed a few details of the agreement so far, it is understood to include a political and economic component.

    Kushner said the political portion would be a reversal of approaches of previous US administrations. For decades, Washington has advocated a solution to the conflict that would establish two independent states, one for Palestinians and one for Israelis.

    Kushner remarked, however, that “the two-state solution failed”, hinting that the deal would instead float some other options.

    He is expected to lay out the economic proposals at a workshop in Bahrain next week but Palestinians are set to boycott it.

    “If anybody wants to solve the Palestinian problem, they have to solve it through ending occupation, (and) the establishment of a Palestinian state,” said Mohammad Shtayyeh, PM of the Palestinian National Authority.

    The authority's foreign minister described the upcoming deal as a "surrender act".

    Backing Israel Big-Time

    During his time in office, Donald Trump has publicly supported Israel on several controversial matters. He recognised Jerusalem as Israeli's capital, despite Palestinian claims to the city, and endorsed Israel’s control over Golan Heights in a move condemned by Syria and the international community.

    The US has also closed the offices of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in Washington, DC over its alleged reluctance to hold direct talks with Israel, and cut multi-million-dollar aid to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

    Tags:
    Jared Kushner, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, peace deal, peace plan, Palestinians, United States, CIA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Presents a Creation for Fashion House Dsquared2 in Milan
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 June
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse