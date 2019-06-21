Blast Kills 10, Injures 30 at Shiite Mosque in Eastern Baghdad - Reports

No terrorist group has immediately claimed responsibility for the Friday attack on the mosque, according to the Iraqi media.

Ten people died and thirty more sustained injuries as a result of an explosion in Imam Mahdi's mosque in the Baladiyat district of the Iraqi capital, the Baghdad Today media outlet reported citing its security sources.

According to the local media, a terrorist wearing a suicide belt had conducted the attack.

The site where the blast took place has been cordoned off by security services.

There are conflicting reports on the death toll; the local media outlet Baghdad Informer reports that the explosion resulted in the death of seven people.

7 killed in blast at Shiite mosque in eastern Baghdad: police sources – The Daily Star https://t.co/fxrAJ0HnEi pic.twitter.com/ZfOJkolkZB — Baghdad Informer (@baghdadinformer) 21 июня 2019 г.

​The blast comes after two projectiles were launched the day before in the Iraqi province of Basra, according to Iraqi security services. The city is home to a number of foreign and Iraqi oil companies and fields.