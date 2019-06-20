Register
01:32 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian protestors walk with their national flag during a demonstration on a hill in the West Bank village of Bilin in front of the Israeli settlement of Modiin Illit (background) on February 27, 2015

    International Atomic Energy Agency Recognizes Palestinian Statehood

    © AFP 2019 / THOMAS COEX
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1100

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) admitted Palestine as a non-voting observer member of the organization on Tuesday. It’s the latest move by the Palestinian National Authority (PA) in its effort to make a case for legal statehood by joining international organizations.

    Salah Abdul Shafi, Palestine’s ambassador to Austria and permanent observer at the United Nations and other international organizations, signed the agreement Tuesday in Vienna, Austria, with IAEA Director-General Yukiya Amano, the Jerusalem Post reported.

    Participants in the anti-Israeli al-Quds demonstration in Berlin, Germany Saturday June 1, 2019
    © AP Photo / Annette Riedl
    About 1,200 People March in Quds Day Pro-Palestine March in Berlin - Reports

    The agreement gives Palestine non-voting status in the organization, which regulates the peaceful use of nuclear technology. Palestine has no nuclear weapons or even nuclear power plants, but its universities and hospitals do have some amount of nuclear material, including fissile material like uranium that could be dangerous if improperly stored or secured. Since Palestine is now a member, IAEA inspectors will now have access to those facilities for inspection.

    Abdul Shafi told Wafa, the PA’s news agency, that the signing of the agreement “is further proof that the State of Palestine shoulders its international responsibilities as an active member of the international community.”

    The PA, which governs the West Bank and in theory jointly governs the Gaza Strip as well, has joined other international organizations, including the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2011 and the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) system in 2012, for a total of 27 groups.

    The Palestine Liberation Organization formally declared independence from Israel in 1988, and in 2011 the PA adopted a Statehood 194 plan to win recognition from every UN member state.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneyev
    Abbas Praises Russian-Chinese Position on Palestinian Issue - Reports

    The quest is judged necessary because, although Palestine is recognized as a state by 137 other countries and was extended de facto recognition by the UN in 2012, Israel’s ally, the United States, has veto power over the Security Council, which submits recommendations to the UN General Assembly for state membership.

    Israel’s Foreign Ministry blasted the IAEA’s move, calling it a "violation of international conventions,” the Jerusalem Post noted.

    "This is another attempt by the Palestinian Authority to join international organizations in order to exploit them for political purposes," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said. "Israel does not recognize the attempts of the PA to join such organizations and such institutions as a state, and Israel views this as a violation of international agreements."

    It’s unclear how the IAEA will define the limits of the State of Palestine, as much of the territory claimed by Ramallah is governed by the Israelis, including East Jerusalem, which the PA claims as their state’s capital but which Israel has illegally annexed and declared to be its own capital. US President Donald Trump contravened numerous UN Security Council resolutions in December 2017 when he recognized Israel’s claim.

    USAID shipment
    © Sputnik /
    Washington to Terminate USAID Office in Palestine on January 31 – Ex-Director

    That matters because Israel only permits escorted inspections of sites on its territory by IAEA inspectors.

    Reuters noted the decision may form a conundrum for Washington, too, as the US is prohibited by several laws dating to the 1990s from funding any UN organization that gives full membership to a group that does not have “internationally recognized attributes” of statehood - a clear swipe at Palestine and other regions around the world that declared their independence in the 1990s, such as Transnistria and Abkhazia.

    The IAEA isn’t a UN organization, but it does report to the UN, so it’s unclear how the US will respond. According to the Congressional Research Service, the US provides roughly $200 million a year in funding to the agency.

    Tags:
    membership, statehood, independence, Palestinian Authority, Palestine, Israel, United Nations, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse