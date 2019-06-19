Houthis Claim Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan Province - Report

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed they hit a power station in Saudi Arabia's city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile, Reuters reported Wednesday citing Al Masirah TV.

"The military confirms that a cruise missile hit the target - a power station in Jizan province. It was made in response to the continuation of war crimes against the Yemeni people and the blockade of the country," a Houthi military source, said as cited by the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV.

There is no confirmation of the attack from Riyadh.

Earlier this week, the Saudi-led Coalition said its air defence system intercepted two Houthi drones, one of which was targeting a residential area in the southern city of Abha.

On 12 June the Saudi-led coalition confirmed that 26 people had been injured as a result of a missile attack carried out by the Houthis against Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia.

In the past two weeks, the Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, Reuters report says.

Yemen has for several years been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the rebel Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes in Yemen against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in Yemen.