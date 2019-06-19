Erdogan: Former Egyptian President Morsi Was 'Killed', 'Authorities Did Not Intervene to Save Him'

The Egyptian state broadcaster confirmed on Tuesday, citing its medical sources that the ex-President Mohamed Morsi died of a heart attack. Morsi died during a trial session in an espionage case in Cairo on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday stated that former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was 'killed.' The Turkish leader also slammed Egyptian officials for not taking any measures to save the ex-president.

"Morsi was struggling on the floor in the courtroom for 20 minutes. Authorities unfortunately did not intervene to save him," Erdogan said. "Morsi was killed, he did not die of natural causes."

Morsi, who was removed from power in 2013, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Monday during a court hearing on an espionage case in Cairo. He died aged 67.

In the aftermath of his death, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concern over the conditions of Morsi’s detention and provision of necessary medical care; the body also urged an independent investigation into the former Egyptian leader's death. In addition, Amnesty International stated that the Egyptian government must immediately order a probe into the sudden death of Mohamed Morsi.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW