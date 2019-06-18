Register
17:32 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    June 1, 2019 file photo, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier and a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, conduct joint exercises in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Arabian sea

    White House Planning 'Massive' Tactical Strike Against Iran – Reports

    © RIA Novosti . Brian M. Wilbur
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    8014

    Countries around the world have expressed concerns over Washington's plans to deploy an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East on top of the already considerable presence stationed there following last week's apparent sabotage attacks against two oil tankers off Iran's coast.

    The United States is planning to carry out a "massive" tactical attack on an Iranian target, a Western diplomat at the UN headquarters in New York has told Israel's Maariv newspaper.

    "The bombing will be massive but will be limited to a specific target," the anonymous source said, without specifying exactly what type of target this might be.  

    In its coverage of the story, The Jerusalem Post suggested that the attack may target a facility linked to Iran's nuclear programme.

    According to Maariv's sources, the White House has discussed the option of military action against Iran at length, with President Trump himself unenthusiastic about the prospects of strike, but 'losing patience' and allowing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has made more hawkish statements on the matter, to push forward with his preferred policies.

    High-level discussions on possible military options involved senior commanders, Pentagon officials and advisers to the president, according to the anonymous officials.

    An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / TASNIM NEWS AGENCY
    An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019

    Last week, following the apparent sabotage attacks against two 'Japan-related' tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Secretary of State Pompeo almost immediately blamed Iran for the attacks. Tehran categorically rejected Pompeo's allegations. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US made its claims "without a shred of factual or [even] circumstantial evidence" and accused Trump administration officials and their Gulf allies of engaging in "sabotage diplomacy" to "cover up" their "economic terrorism against Iran."

    Last Friday, the president of the Japanese company operating one of the tankers which were hit in Thursday's attack challenged the US version of events, saying the vessel's crew saw an object flying toward them before the blast. The official's remarks contradict US allegations about Iranian military forces using mines attached to the ships to carry out the attacks.

    Several major US allies, including Germany, France, and Japan, have expressed similar doubts regarding US claims regarding the tanker attacks, although UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that an independent intelligence assessment by London had shown that Iran was "almost certainly" behind the sabotage.

    A handout photo made available by the Norwegian shipowner Frontline of the crude oil tanker Front Altair during the firefighting of the fire onboard the ship in the Gulf of Oman
    © REUTERS / NTB SCANPIX
    Crude oil tanker Front Altair during the firefighting of the fire onboard the ship in the Gulf of Oman

    On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that the US' decision to deploy 1,000 more troops to the Middle East against Iran threatened to open a "Pandora's Box." Moscow, meanwhile, said that the US' policy of "political, psychological, economic and military pressure on Iran" was "quite provocative" and amounted to efforts to "provoke a war."

    Tensions between Iran and the US began to escalate in May 2018, when the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear program and reinstated tough sanctions against Tehran. Last month, Iran announced that it would withdraw from some of its voluntary commitments under the nuclear deal. Tehran maintains that it is not looking to pursue nuclear weapons.

    Related:

    CENTCOM: Anti-Air Missiles Fired at US Drones in Yemen, Gulf of Oman Point to Iran
    Iran Refuses to Engage in Military Confrontation with Any Nation - President Rouhani
    Iran Renews the Enrichment of Uranium After Trump Rips Up Nuclear Deal
    Jeremy Corbyn is Right to Be Cautious Over Iran Tanker Attack Claims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse