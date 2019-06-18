US Preparing to Send Additional Troops to Middle East Amid Iranian 'Threat' - Report

The Pentagon has recently stepped up its forces in the Middle East. The US deployments in the region include an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, and F-15 fighters, according to the US Defence Department.

Relations between Iran and the United States deteriorated after US President Donald Trump, an avid opponent of the Iranian nuclear deal, pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018. The decision has been criticized by other signatories of the nuclear deal, namely China, France, Germany, Iran, the European Union, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The United States later unveiled rounds of sanctions against Iran, targeting its economic, financial and transportation sectors, among others. The situation worsened when Iran announced on May 8 that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the agreement and gave Europe two months to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the deal.

ranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Tehran would not negotiate with the United States. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, however, has not ruled out the possibility of negotiations with the United States if Washington lifts sanctions from Tehran and abandons the policy of oppressing Iran.

