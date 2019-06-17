Two Mortar Shells Land on Iraqi Military Base Near Baghdad - Report

Two mortar shells landed on a military base hosting US forces north of Baghdad late on Monday without causing casualties, Reuters reported, citing a military source.

The shelling targeted the Iraqi section of the sprawling Taji military base, located about 30 km (18 miles) north of the Iraqi capital, Reuters reported.

Iraq has long been suffering from activities of various terrorist groups. In 2014, vast territories of the state were occupied by jihadists of the Daesh terrorist group. The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against Daesh.

In the end of 2017, then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against the infamous terrorist group as Iraq's troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.

The situation across Iraq, however, reportedly remains unstable, as terrorists continue staging regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

*Daesh (Islamic state/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.