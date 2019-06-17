Iranian Military Official Urges US to Leave Gulf as Tehran in Charge of Security There - Report

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the 13 June attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman added that although his country does not want a war, it would respond to any threats faced by its people.

The IRIB television channel quoted Iranian Admiral and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani as saying that Tehran is in charge of security in the Gulf.

"We have always said we guarantee the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz," Ali Shamkhani was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster IRIB.

Mr Shamkhani also called on US forces to leave the area.

"We repeat our stance and call on U.S. forces to finish their presence in the region as they are the main source of crisis and instability."

Last Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, suffered explosions and fires in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Although the cause of the incident is still unknown, some reports claimed that the tankers were hit by torpedoes. The US accused Iran of attacking the vessels but Tehran denies having played any role in the incident.