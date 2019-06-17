Yemeni Houthi Rebels Stage 4th Attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport in 7 Days – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Yemeni Houthi Rebels staged the fourth attack in a week on the international airport of the Saudi city of Abha, local media reported.

The attack was carried out with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Al Masirah broadcaster reported.

Yemen Houthi media: Drone attacks on Abha airport of Saudi Arabia, the fourth to hit the same target in past couple of days. https://t.co/4Tved1aj4c — Shuaib M. Almosawa (@Shuaibalmosawa) 16 июня 2019 г.

That was the fourth Houthi attack on the Abha airport in a week. On Wednesday, a Houthi rocket hit the arrival lounge of the airport, leaving 26 people injured.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.