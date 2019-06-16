Register
20:58 GMT +316 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Kokuka Courageous, one of two oil tankers targeted in an apparent attack in the Gulf of Oman

    Saudi Arabia Calls for 'Swift Response' to Oil Supply Chain Threats in Wake of Attack on Tankers

    © AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Attack on Tankers in Gulf of Oman (47)
    107

    Previously, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accused Iran of attacking the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, despite Tehran vehemently denying the accusations. Iran has suggested that the blasts were a US false-flag operation carried out in order to intensify pressure on the Islamic Republic.

    Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih has called for global energy supply chains to be protected following the recent attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the ministry reported on its Twitter page.

    "There must be a swift and decisive response to the threat against energy supplies... created by the recent terrorist acts in the Arabian Gulf", he said at the G20 meeting of energy and environment ministers in Japan.

    The minister further added that the kingdom will work towards ensuring the stability of global energy markets.

    His words came on the same day as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accused Iran of being behind the attack on two oil tankers on 13 June that led to their hulls being damaged. The prince added that although his country doesn't seek war, it won't hesitate to deal with threats to its "people, sovereignty and vital interests".

    His words echoed accusations issued by US President Donald Trump, who insists that a video released earlier by the US military proves that Iranian forces placed limpet mines on the exterior of the ships. In light of these accusations, the US has sent a destroyer to the Gulf, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowing that Washington will "guarantee freedom of navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz.

    An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019
    © AP Photo / ISNA
    An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019

    However, testimonies of the crew members from one of the ships, the Kokuka Courageous, cast a shadow over the US version of events. They indicated that an object was seen flying towards the tanker shortly before the explosion. The head of the tanker's operator, Yutaka Katada, insisted that it was unlikely that a mine had damaged the ship's hull.

    "I do not think there was a time bomb or an object attached to the side of the ship. A mine doesn’t damage a ship above sea level. We aren’t sure exactly what hit, but it was something flying towards the ship", he said.

    Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack on the tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Furthermore, the Iranian UN mission has accused the US and its allies of organising false flag attacks in the region in order to shift the blame onto the Islamic Republic.

    Iranian vessels evacuated 44 crew members from the ships and have taken them to the port of Jask until the tankers are determined to be safe, while firefighter boats helped contain the fires on both vessels.

    Topic:
    Attack on Tankers in Gulf of Oman (47)

    Related:

    Oil Tanker Attack: Japan Doesn't Consider US Accusations Against Iran 'Convincing' – Reports
    Front Altair Oil Tanker Damaged by Explosion in Gulf of Oman to Be Inspected by Specialist Team
    Saudi Crown Prince Accuses Iran of Attack on Tankers in Gulf of Oman
    Intel Shows Iran 'Almost Certainly' Behind Tanker Attacks, UK Foreign Secretary Hunt Claims
    Front Altair Oil Tanker Being Tugged to UAE, Specialists Find No Hot Spots
    Tags:
    oil tankers, Iran, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse