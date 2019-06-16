US Mideast Envoy Greenblatt: We May Postpone Publication of Peace Plan to November

The Mideast peace plan was first announced by US President Donald Trump in 2016 and is supposed to end the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

The US presidential administration may postpone the publication of the Mideast peace plan to November 2019, US special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt said during an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

Mr Greenblatt added that the US peace team could have published the plan this summer, but changed its plans after Israel set the date for new elections in September, the newspaper says.

Also, the envoy noted that he shares the view of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who said in an interview last week that Israel has a right to annex parts of the West Bank.

The Mideast peace plan was expected to be published during the international economic conference in Manama, Bahrain on 25-26 June.

