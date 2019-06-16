Israeli PM Netanyahu's Wife Fined $15,000 for Misuse of State Funds

Sara Netanyahu has accepted a plea bargain with prosecution, settling the allegations that she had misused about 360,000 shekels ($100,000) in state money to order meals from gourmet restaurants between 2010 and 2013.

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sentenced on Sunday by Jerusalem's magistrate court to pay a $15,000 fine for misusing state funds.

"The deal reached between the sides is worthy and appropriately reflects the deeds and their severity on the criminal level", justice Avital Chen said in his ruling.

According to investigators, she knew she was breaking the rules prohibiting the PM's residence from ordering meals from outside, while the cook was on staff and tried to cover up her actions.

Sara Netanyahu previously refused to agree to pay the residence for the value of the meals and to admit to the accusations, while the Israeli PM stated that the claims against his wife were "absurd and unfounded".

Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, is facing separate cases against him, including allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.