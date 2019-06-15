Pompeo Shared US Assessment of Oman Gulf Attacks With Iraq Prime Minister - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared the US assessment of incidents in the Gulf of Oman with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"The Secretary [Pompeo] shared our assessment that Iran was responsible for attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. He reiterated the United States’ commitment to upholding freedom of navigation," Ortagus said on Friday.

Previously, Pompeo said during a press briefing that US believes that Iran is behind the attacks on two tanker vessels.

US officials including President Donald Trump have blamed Iran for supposed attacks on oil tankers that took place earlier this week in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has categorically rejected US allegations and suggested that Washington and its allies have conducted a false flag operation.