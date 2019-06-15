Saudi-Led Coalition Targets Houthi Positions in Sana'a, Striking Air Defense Systems - State TV

The Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi air-defense systems in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a early Saturday morning, according to reports from a Saudi state television outlet.

On Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition spokesperson announced the group had set specific targets in Sana'a in an attempt to destroy Houthi military capabilities in the area and protect civilians, according to Saudi outlet Al Arabiya.

The coalition spokesperson stressed that civilians should avoid said target areas in Sana'a.

This reported attack in Sana'a comes a day after Yemen's Houthis targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with drones on Thursday and a cruise missile strike Wednesday, which injured at least 26.

Though the earlier cruise missile attack did strike the airport, Turki al-Maliki, another spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, announced Friday the Saudi Royal Air Force had intercepted and destroyed five unmanned drones deployed by Houthis.

Since the arrival of the Saudi-led coalition in 2015, tens of thousands of people, many of whom are civilians, have died. The crisis has led the United Nations to describe the conflict as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.