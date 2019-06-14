Arab League Chief Accuses Iran of Pushing Toward Confrontation 'Where No One Would Be Safe'

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of committing attacks against two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The chief of the Arab League accused Iran on Friday of pushing a confrontation in the region forward.

The incident near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, took place on Thursday. Front Altair and another tanker, Japanese-operated Kokuka Courageous, were affected by explosions and caught fire.

While the causes of the incident, which happened in the waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, remain unknown, US immediately pinned the blame on the Islamic republic, claiming that this assessment was based on intelligence.

The United States even announced that its USS Mason destroyer was on its way to the Gulf of Oman, which mounted the already aggravated tensions between the two countries. Meanwhile, Tehran has rebuffed all accusations.

