Trump Accuses Iran of Committing Attack on Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier accused Iran of committing attacks against two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The US also showed footage allegedly demonstrating that Iran was complicit of the misconduct.

US President Donald Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News that Iran was responsible for explosions that damaged two oil tankers sailing through the Gulf of Oman on 13 June. Iran has vehemently denied Washington's accusations and called to stop using false flag provocations to shift the blame onto the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Iran did do it and you know they did it because you saw the boat. You saw the boat at night, successfully trying to take the mine off and that was exposed. I guess one of the mines didn't explode and it's probably got essentially Iran written all over it", Trump said.

Trump alleged that the video, previously released by CENTCOM, proves Tehran's guilt. The US claims that the video shows an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps boat approaching one of the tankers and removing an unexploded mine from its hull.

The US president, responding to a question regarding possible steps to counter Iran, said that the administration is "going to see" what could be done and promised that it won't "take it lightly".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW