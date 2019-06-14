Iranian Official Points to US, Mossad as Main Destabilisers in Persian, Oman Gulfs

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - US security services and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad may be behind the recent destabilization in the Persian and Oman gulfs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said amid the oil tanker incident in these waters.

"US security services&Mossad main suspects for insecuring #PersianGulf/#OmanSea oil export. KSA,UAE,Bahrain stupidity fan the flame of violence in region. #Iran powerfully protects national interests®ional stability, disappoint regional security's enemies & retreat #WhiteHouse," Amir-Abdollahian tweeted late Thursday.

الأمريكية والموساد الصهيوني المتهم الرئيس وراء زعزعة أمن صادرات #النفط في الخليج الفارسي و بحر #عمان.حماقة السعودية والإمارات و البحرين عزز أيضا إشعال الحرائق في المنطقة.دفاع إيران باقتدار عن مصالحها الوطنية واستقرار المنطقة ، خيّب آمال الأعداء ، ودفع البيت الأبيض الى التراجع. pic.twitter.com/GBcITw9dsB — H.amirabdollahian (@Amirabdolahian) 14 июня 2019 г.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States was taking steps to undermine stability in the Middle East and the whole world.

​Tensions between the United States and Iran reached new levels after two oil tankers exploded on Thursday near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

While the circumstances around the incident remain unclear, Washington has already pinned the blame on Iran, claiming it has intelligence data to back the assertion. The United States has even announced that its USS Mason destroyer was on its way to the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has, meanwhile, rebuffed all accusations.