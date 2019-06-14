Fire on Both Oil Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oman Contained - Iranian Official

Several media outlets earlier reported that two tankers sailing in the Gulf of Oman, Norwegian Front Altair and Japanese Kokuka Courageous, suffered explosions that damaged the vessels. According to IRNA, Iran has evacuated 44 sailors from both ships.

According to Tasnim news agency, citing Allahmorad Afifipour, head of ports in the Iranian coastal province of Hormozgan, a fire on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that experienced blasts has been contained. Afifipour has also stated that Iran sent a crew of experts to evaluate the state of the ships and determine whether their crews can safely return to them.

Iranian ships earlier rescued 44 sailors from the oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous that were damaged by blasts on 13 June. All of them were taken to the Iranian port of Jask.

