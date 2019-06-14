Fire on Both Oil Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oman Contained - Iranian Official

According to Tasnim news agency, citing Allahmorad Afifipour, head of ports in the Iranian coastal province of Hormozgan, a fire on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that experienced blasts has been contained. Afifipour has also stated that Iran sent a crew of experts to evaluate the state of the ships and determine whether their crews can safely return to them.
Iranian ships earlier rescued 44 sailors from the oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous that were damaged by blasts on 13 June. All of them were taken to the Iranian port of Jask.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)