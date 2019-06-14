Yemen's Houthis Target Abha Airport With Drones

Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the attack, according to reports. After a brief disruption at Abha, normal airport operations have resumed.

​The alleged attacks come after Al-Masirah TV reported Wednesday that Houthi rebels carried out an attack on Abha Airport with a cruise missile, Sputnik reported.

​The Saudi-led coalition confirmed on Wednesday that 26 people were injured as a result of the missile, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition vowed to respond to the attack.

The missile attack followed an incident in which Saudi Arabia's air defense forces had intercepted two drones launched by insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, part of the Houthis, on its military air base on the country's southern border.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.