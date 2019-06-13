Iran Calls Reported Oil Tanker Attack in Gulf of Oman 'Suspicious'

On Thursday morning, reports emerged that two tankers were damaged near the Strait of Hormuz. It comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East and just a month after four vessels were affected in a similar incident off the Emirati coast.

Iran's Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has hinted that Thursday's reported attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman had something to do with Japan's efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East.

"Repored attacks on Japan-related tankers occured while PM Shinzo Abe was meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei for extensive and friendly talks," Zarif tweeted.

"'Suspicious' doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," he added.

Iran's government spokesman, Ali Rabei, said Tehran was ready for regional cooperation to ensure the security of strategic waterways. "All countries in the region should be careful not to fall in the trap of those who benefit from regional insecurity," he said.

On Thursday, two oil tankers operated by shipping companies Frontline and Bernhard Schulte were damaged in suspected attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, the most important oil artery in the world.

No casualties have been reported; the Bahrain-based US Navy 5th Fleet said it was assisting the tanker, while Iranian rescuers, according to local media, have saved and transported 44 crew members to an Iranian port.

Japan's Trade Ministry said that the two tankers had "Japan-related" cargo onboard, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting Iran as part of his effort to reduce the tension between the Islamic Republic and the United States. Abe noted on Wednesday that he and Iranian President Rouhani had 'bluntly discussed' how to reduce Iran-US tensions.

A similar yet-unsolved incident took place in the Gulf of Oman in mid-May, when four commercial vessels - among them two Saudi oil tankers - were damaged by limpet mines. UAE investigators blamed the attack on a "state actor" but failed to identify the culprit.

