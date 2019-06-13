Russians Could Be on Board of Oil Tanker Hit by 'Attack' in Gulf of Oman - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russians could be on board of Front Altair, one of the oil tankers that faced an attack in the Gulf of Oman, a representative of the shipowner company told Norwegian VG newspaper on Thursday.

"As far as I know, all the 23 people who were on board [of Front Altair] are currently safe. They have been transported to another vessel," the representative said, as quoted by VG.

The representative of the shipowner company added that citizens of Russia, Georgia and the Philippines were on board of the Front Altair.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations organisation has said earlier that the United Kingdom and its partners are investigating the incident in the Gulf of Oman following media reports about an "attack" targeting oil tankers had emerged.

Iranian and Arab media reported earlier in the day that explosions had hit two oil tankers, including Front Altair, in the Gulf of Oman. According to Norwegian newspaper Dagblaget, citing Oman's coast guard chief, local authorities confirm that at least one tanker in the Gulf of Oman had been attacked.

Shipping company Bernhard Schulte said that its oil tanker Kokuka Courageous was also damaged in the incident, according to reports.

Kokuka was sailing from Saudi Arabia to Singapore with a cargo of methanol.