Israeli Warplanes Strike Targets in Southern Gaza - Reports

The airstrikes are occurring in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as well as in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza, according to reports.
— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) June 12, 2019
— صايل (@SayeelPs) June 12, 2019
— The Israel Link (@TheIsraelink) June 12, 2019
In footage shared on Twitter, the warplanes can be heard.
— Ahmed Shameya🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@AhmedShameya) June 12, 2019
The strikes come after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the country's Iron Dome air defense system shot down a projectile after air raid sirens were heard in the south of the country. The sirens were triggered in Nirim, east of the Gaza Strip, Sputnik previously reported. There were no damages or injuries caused by the attack, a community spokesperson said.
The missile attack comes after Tel Aviv announced that it would be completely closing off sea access to Gaza following the interception last week of two boats bound for Egypt from the strip that the IDF claimed were involved in smuggling rocket parts into the self-governing area, Sputnik reported.
All comments
Show new comments (0)