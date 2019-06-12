Register
19:00 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sail alongside, as the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019

    Pentagon Time Machine: DoD Says Sent Carrier to Mideast Against Iran Week After It Actually Deployed

    © REUTERS / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur/U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Earlier, US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie claimed an Iranian attack on US forces could still be 'imminent', and requested that additional troops be brought to the region to complement the carrier group, strategic bombers, additional troops, Patriot missiles and amphibious landing equipment already recently deployed there.

    The Trump administration made the decision to 'OK' a major beefing up of the US' military presence in the Middle East after the attacks on four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last month, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger has apparently suggested.

    "What we saw was more akin to a campaign against us than typical Iranian malign behaviour," Wheelbarger said, speaking at an event hosted by the Al-Monitor online newspaper on Tuesday.

    "When we had evidence that the maritime threat had been operationalized, we became concerned that the other threats would be operationalized, specifically against our forces in the region," the official added.

    Wheelbarger and Al-Monitor did not clarify how the US could have made the decision to deploy the carrier group and additional troops and equipment to the Middle East after the alleged sabotage attack on the oil tankers off the UAE coast, which took place on May 12, given that Washington announced that it would be sending the USS Abraham Lincoln and several escort ships to the region on May 5.

    A damaged ANDREA VICTORY ship is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar
    Video Allegedly Exposing Iranian 'Sabotage' of Tanker Shows Men Doing Stunt on Greek Ship – Report
    According to Wheelbarger, the bump in US forces had caused "maybe an operational pause" to Iran's plans. She did not say how long the additional US forces would remain in the region, but noted that US military might was designed to force Iran's leadership to "see [that] their only option is to come to the negotiating table."

    In addition to the carrier group, the US has sent a complement of B-52 strategic bombers, Patriot air defence batteries, fighter jets, and an amphibious landing ship to the region. In late May, the Pentagon announced that it would also be sending 1,500 more troops to the region. Last week, the Lincoln's commanding officer told reporters that the vessel was staying out of the Strait of Hormuz to avoid "inadvertently escalat[ing] something." Earlier, US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Jim Malloy boasted that the ship was not restricted from operating "anywhere in the Middle East," and that he would sail the Lincoln through the strategic Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf if necessary.

    Iran has repeatedly advised the US against escalating the situation in the region, and warned that it would strike a devastating retaliatory blow to US troops and ships if it was attacked.

    A picture taken on May 13, 2019 off the coast of the Gulf emirate of Fujairah shows the A. Michel tanker under the flag of the United Arab Emirates, one of the four tankers damaged in alleged sabotage attacks in the Gulf the previous day.
    © AFP 2019 / Emirati National Media Council
    UAE, Norway, Saudi Arabia Claim Limpet Mines Used in Tanker Attacks Were Deployed by Divers
    Tensions between the Washington and Tehran escalated on May 2, after the US scrapped sanctions waivers for over half a dozen major buyers of Iranian oil. The same week, National Security Adviser John Bolton announced that the US would be beefing up its military presence in the Middle East to send a "clear and unmistakable message" to Tehran that "any attack on United States interests or those of our allies" would "be met with unrelenting force."

    The US has since accused Iran of being behind the "sabotage" attacks on the tankers off the UAE. Iran has denied any involvement, calling for an impartial investigation into the event and cautioning against "any conspiracy orchestrated by ill-wishers" which might undermine regional security.

    Related:

    US Accuses Iran of Trying to Get Access to Venezuela's Uranium Riches
    UAE Wants to Become ‘Second Israel’, Iran’s Foreign Minister Claims
    US State Dept. Defends Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia, Cites Alleged Iran Threat
    US Imposes Sanctions Against Iraq-Based Company, Two Individuals Over Alleged Links to Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse