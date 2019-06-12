Syrian TV: Israel Waged 'Electronic Warfare' Against Radars After Alleged Missile Attack

In the early hours of Wednesday, reports emerged in the Syrian media that the IDF had launched a number of missiles at a Syrian mountain close to the Israeli border.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said on Wednesday that Israel conducted “electronic warfare” in a bid to suppress Syria’s military radar installations.

It followed a reported missile attack by the Israeli Defence Forces on a strategic mountaintop area in southern Syria, which overlooks the disputed Golan Heights.

Damascus recaptured the area from the al-Nusra terror group last July; it now reportedly harbours an air defence base equipped with anti-aircraft batteries.

According to the state-run news outlet, Syria’s air defence forces thwarted the attack and intercepted a number of Israeli missiles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties, while the Israeli military has yet to comment.

Israel has repeatedly bombed the Syrian territory, claiming to have hit targets linked with Iran and Hezbollah.

Most recently, Syrian media reported about an Israeli attack on an airbase near the northern city of Homs, which killed at least one soldier and wounded two others, damaging an ammunition warehouse.

Israel said it came in response to a missile strike from Syria.

On 27 May, the IDF confirmed it had bombed a Syrian anti-aircraft battery that had earlier fired at one of its fighter jets.