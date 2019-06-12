Syrian Air Defenses Down 'Several' Israeli Missile Strikes in Daraa Governorate (VIDEO)

The mountaintop, which gives a commanding view of the region as far as the Golan Heights and the Hauran, was recaptured from al-Nusra by the Syrian Arab Army in July 2018. The area now reportedly harbors an air defense base.
#BREAKING #NOW— Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) June 11, 2019
The official Syrian media confirm the targeting of Tel-AlHara in southern #Syria with a number of missiles.#Israel #IDF #IAF #Iran #IRGC #Russia #USA pic.twitter.com/OxwrkXN95N
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Wednesday that a number of the Israeli missiles had been shot down.
Video documenting the Syrian army 's attempt to stop the attack on Tel AlHara in south #Syria.#Israel #IDF #IAF #Iran #IRGC #Russia #USA pic.twitter.com/5rL0CzOZuu— Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) June 11, 2019
Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are nothing new. An Israeli airstrike against the Syrian T-4 airbase near the northern city of Homs last week killed one Syrian soldier and wounded two more and destroyed much of the SAA equipment at the site, Sputnik reported. Throughout May, Israel has attacked Quneitra, a province near Tel Al-Harrah, as well as the region surrounding Damascus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)