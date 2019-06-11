Poland Wants to Buy F-35s if US Ejects Turkey from Program – Reports

F-35 procurement is a part of the technical modernization plan of the Polish Armed Forces, a source told RIA News agency, adding that Polish authorities are closely watching the conflict between Turkey and the United States over Ankara’s purchase of S-400 complexes, as it may disrupt the sale of F-35s.
“Poland, so to speak, is in the queue for these planes, and even if the United States wants to sell these planes to Poland, under normal conditions, Warsaw did not have a chance to get them before Turkey. And now Turkey will simply be removed from the queue,” the source said.
Earlier in March, the Polish defence minister signed a technical modernization plan for the country's armed forces until 2026. Under this program, Poland plans to buy 32 fifth-generation multi-purpose F-35 jets by 2026. These planes are being purchased in order to replace Poland’s Soviet-made Su-22 and MiG-29 aircraft.
