Stowaway Arrested by IDF After Arson Attempt Wanted to Reach Europe - Reports

On Sunday Israeli naval forces arrested a man suspected of attempting to set fire to a cargo ship anchored near Haifa. The MSC Canberra originally left a Turkish port under a Panamanian flag and was supposed to arrive at the Israeli port of Ashdod.

A Turkish stowaway, who was arrested by the IDF after he attempted to set fire to a cargo vessel, wanted to reach Europe, Channel 12 television reported on Monday.

The 45-year-old man was taken to Haifa Magistrate's Court but no hearing on his case took place since the authorities ruled out sending him back to Turkey.

READ MORE: IDF Releases VIDEO of Seizure Operation of Ship That Caught Fire Near Haifa

During the investigation, it turned out that when the stowaway realised he ended up in the wrong place he tried to start a blaze to have enough time to flee and escape arrest.

According to Channel 12, investigators have found out that the man illegally entered Israel several years ago, and he was also returned back home.