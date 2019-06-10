Register
    Unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors and Iranian technicians are on hand to cut the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium enrichment at Natanz facility, some 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 20, 2014

    UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Iran Steps Up Enriched Uranium Production

    © AP Photo / IRNA, Kazem Ghane
    The IAEA head also warned that he’s worried about tensions over the Iranian nuclear programme, and expressed hope that the situation can be resolved via dialogue.

    Yukiya Amano, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has announced that Iran has followed through on its promises to accelerate production of enriched uranium, though he declined to elaborate further on the production rate itself.

    This comes about a month after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that Tehran would partially suspend its “voluntary commitments” under the2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

    This photo, released by the official website of the Iranian Defence Ministry on Sunday, 9 June 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran
    © AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry
    Iran Shows Off Brand New Air Defence Missile Amid US Tensions (VIDEOS)
    Speaking at a meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Amano also said he was worried about “increasing tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue”.

    Addressing his audience, Amano said he hopes that "ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue. It is essential that Iran fully implements its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA".

    On 8 May 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran, including secondary sanctions targeting businesses and financial institutions of countries that have commercial relations with the Islamic Republic.

    Iran, China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK, and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to the deal after the US’ exit.

