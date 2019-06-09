Iranian Supreme Leader Pardons Nearly 700 Convicts to Celebrate End of Ramadan

"On the occasion of the auspicious ‘Eid al-Fitr, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution—Ayatollah Khamenei—agreed with the request to pardon, reduce or change the penalty of 691 eligible convicts at the Public and Revolutionary Courts, the Judicial Organization of Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization", a statement on Khamenei's official website read.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, celebrated by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, meditation and community.
The celebration of the 2019 holy Muslim month of Ramadan started on 5 May and ended on 3 June.
