Register
17:49 GMT +309 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People wearing a Donald Trump mask, left, and an Emmanuel Macron mask act up for the cameras during an anti-Trump gathering in Republique square in Paris, Sunday Nov. 11, 2018

    'Regrettable and Naive': Tehran Catches Macron Changing Iran Rhetoric in Talks With Trump

    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    During talks with the US president, Macron noted that the two states' goals on Iran coincide although a year ago he tried to convince Trump not to leave the Iran nuclear deal.

    Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron's meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump, accusing him of changing his narrative on Iran and the nuclear deal, Fars News reported. Larijani noted that Macron had a completely different stance on the issue in talks with Tehran.

    "The French president's comments in his meeting with Trump were regrettable and naïve. Macron's comments did not match what he has been telling our president [...] in their meetings and on the phone", he said.

    The speaker added that apparently Macron adapts his position to that of the person he meets with or talks to. In light of this, Larijani advised the French president to focus on domestic issues, like the Yellow Vest protests, instead of trying to solve international problems.

    FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Brigitte Macron, left, watch as President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The oak sapling that was a gift to Trump from Macron is facing at least two years in quarantine. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Oak Tree Planted by Trump and Macron Next to White House Dies – Report

    During the talks with Trump, Macron mentioned that both the US and France have the same goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He further added that "regional peace" requires new talks on Iran to be held with the aim of limiting its ballistic missile programme and regional influence.

    Back in 2018, when the US announced its intent to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron was among the European leaders, who tried to dissuade Trump from the move, but failed to do so.

    READ MORE: Handshake of Steel: Macron’s Polite Gesture Leaves THUMB Print on Trump (PHOTOS)

    After the US announced the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, European nations, along with other signatories vowed to continue adhering to the Iran nuclear deal’s provisions and not stop trading with Iran. For that purpose, the EU has been developing a mechanism to avoid US sanctions to allow them to continue doing business with Tehran, but the Islamic Republic's officials have slammed Brussels for a lack of progress and inefficiency of the mechanism.

    Related:

    Macron's 90 Minutes With Netanyahu: France Shares Israel's Concern About Iran
    Macron on Iran Nuke Deal: We Need to Do Everything to Preserve JCPOA
    Macron: If Iran Pulls Out From Nuke Deal, US Would Be Responsible
    Putin, Merkel, Macron Confirm Commitment to Cooperate With Iran - Kremlin
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, France, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse