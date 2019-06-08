Register
06:16 GMT +308 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brian Hook, special representative for Iran, leaves the podium after speaking about the creation of the Iran Action Group at the State Department, in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018

    US Representative for Iran Claims Tehran 'Photoshops' its Achievements (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The official can't make up his mind whether Iran poses a growing threat, or its claims of power are just the result of Photoshop and deceitful camera work.

    US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook says Iranian authorities resort to lies and deception to create a "false impression of their activities and their true intentions." According to Hook, Iran seeks to "convince and deceive" people that "they are on the right side and that the US is the aggressor."

    ​The Special Representative turned to "ample historical precedents" to justify his point of view.

    "Iran has photoshopped images of missile launches to try and show its increased missile capabilities. They've also photoshopped antiquated aircraft and tried to pass them off as new stealth fighter jets," he says on a video.

    ​The Special Representative appears to be referring to the 2008 New York Times report, which alleged an image of a missile fire test released by Iran's Sepah News contained an extra missile.

    In February 2019, Iran conducted a test launch of ballistic missiles and released video of the trial. Deutsche Welle then reported that a 37-second video published by the Iranian government showed the launch from different angles, with the projectile finally hitting a target in the desert. In December, Iran conducted another missile test, according to Jane's Report.

    ​In 2013, the Huffington Post reported that someone released an image of Iran's Qaher-313 perspective jet fighter seemingly photoshopped over Mount Damavand, Iran. The report explicitly noted that the image was not released by an official Iranian body and was unknown.

    The US Treasury Department
    CC BY 2.0 / Roman Boed / The US Treasury Department
    US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalation
    While Qaher-313 is still in development, it was officially presented in 2018, which hardly makes it "antiquated," especially considering that the US F-22 Raptor — widely considered a cutting-edge fighter — entered production in 1997 and the F-35 was first produced back in 2006.

    The Special Representative is remarkably inconsistent in his estimation of the Iranian military. In 2018 Brian Hook warned that "the Iranian threat is growing" and that the World is "accumulating the risk of escalation." The discrepancy was not missed by some social media users either.

    In another video, Hook said that Tehran faked its achievements in the fight against Daesh.

    ​"The Iranian regime and their militias tried to claim credit for the defeat of ISIS. Iraqi government forces and Syrian Democratic Forces with the support of the anti-ISIS Coalition were responsible for defeating ISIS," Hook says in the video, adding that the Iran-backed militias "came in later, with cameras, after operations were over and tried to take all the credit.

    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    US Special Envoy Denies Reports Alleging Deal With Russia to End War in Syria
    The Special Representative failed to mention that Russian and Iranian military forces played a major role in defeating Daesh. Russia and Iran were the only two nations officially invited by Syrian President al-Assad. Before Russia came to Syria in 2015, Daesh controlled the majority of the Syrian territory. The anti-Daesh Coalition invaded Syria without the authorization of Damascus and conducted airstrikes for an entire year with little to no effect on the terror group. Iran maintained a major ground force presence in Syria- Iran also supported the Iraqi government and militias during their fight against Daesh in Iraq, according to The Guardian's 2014 report.

    In 2018, the US Special Representative on Iran, Brian Hook made a video address in which speaking from the conserved Iranian Embassy in Washington DC, he openly called on the Iranian people to topple the government.

    Related:

    Iraq Doesn't Condone ‘Very Hurting’ US Sanctions Against Iran’s Energy Sector - Minister
    Russia Didn’t Receive Request for S-400 Air Defence Systems From Iran - Deputy Prime Minister
    Trump Says He Doesn't Want Iran to 'Fail as a Nation', Claims He Can 'Turn That Around'
    US Speeds Up Fall of Global Dollar System by Attacking Iran – Economic Analyst
    US Media Reveals True Reason Why Pentagon Deployed Naval Armada Near Iran
    Trump Says US, France on Same Page With Regard to Iran
    Tags:
    deception, claims, propaganda, U.S. Department of State, Brian Hook, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse