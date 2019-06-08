Register
    WATCH: Israeli Forces Intercept Boats Allegedly Part of Rocket-Smuggling Op

    © YouTube Screenshot
    Middle East
    The Israel Defense Forces released a video Friday showing Israeli forces intercepting two speedboats leaving the Gaza Strip that they say were attempting to smuggle rocket-building materials to militants in the besieged territory.

    In the May 11 incident, two boats inside Israel’s declared forbidden zone along the Gaza coastline are hounded by Israeli naval vessels and watched overhead by drones until forced to stop.

    Officials from Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence service said the boat had left from the Gaza Strip bound for Egypt’s Sinai region, and that they seized 24 barrels intended to be filled with fiberglass for Hamas to use to make rockets.

    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Palestinian Died, 30 Injured in Clashes With IDF in Gaza - Health Ministry

    The IDF arrested four suspects on the boats and charged them with membership in a terrorist organization, conspiracy to terrorist murder, training for terrorist purposes, an attempt to provide service to a terrorist organization and additional offenses, according to the Jewish Press.

    "We set clear boundaries in the maritime sphere of the Gaza Strip," Colonel Yuval Ayalon, commander of the Southern Marine Division, told the Jerusalem Post for a Friday article. "Borders that on the one hand allow fishermen to make a living, while at the same time attempt to destroy the attempts of terror organizations that threaten to harm Israel by sea.”

    “Dedicated and professional soldiers and commanders are working day and night to maintain Israel's security in its maritime borders, and so did the fighters of Division 916, who combined with the authorities and intelligence services, thwart a dangerous smuggling attempt into the Gaza Strip," Ayalon continued.

    Hamas, a Sunni Muslim Palestinian militant group that has governed the Gaza Strip since 2006, boasted recently that it had found a way to breach Israel’s famed Iron Dome missile defense network, which is designed to intercept missiles and rockets fired from Gaza and other places at Israeli territory.

    In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, An Israeli soldier looks at an F-15s of the Knights of the twin tail 133 squadron takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel,during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. Israel's military is holding the largest ever air drill of its kind with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios. It said Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two week drill codenamed blue flag, held every two years.
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israel Prepared to Continue Gaza Strikes, Campaign Not Over - Netanyahu

    "We employed the tactic of massive launches toward a single target to overcome the Iron Dome," Hamas said in a video published Wednesday on Shehab News Agency, which is affiliated with Hamas. "The heaviest fire was used after [Israel] hit high-rise buildings … The pace of launches was the fastest in our history, 700 rockets in 30 hours.” The Iron Dome failed to intercept a much larger percentage of the rockets than normal during that barrage.

